The Hugh Victor Grant Fund will support AgTech startups

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
August 22 2023 - 7:00am
AgTech startups are encouraged to apply. Picture by Bryce Eishold
The Hugh Victor Grant Fund is now open for applications, aiming to support AgTech startups in their ventures to improve agricultural practices across Victoria.

