Hay Kings founder advocates a 'cross pollination' of ideas when it comes to hay

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated August 22 2023 - 9:42am, first published August 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Founder of the Hay Kings Facebook group and podcast Jon Paul Driver, who was in Bendigo recently to exchange ideas with Australian farmers. Picture supplied
Jon Paul Driver cherishes the wonderful memories of his childhood spent on his farm in the US state of Washington, where he enjoyed working with hay.

