Jon Paul Driver cherishes the wonderful memories of his childhood spent on his farm in the US state of Washington, where he enjoyed working with hay.
However, he also acknowledges the increasing significance of hay, amidst his nostalgia and affection for his early years on the land.
"My first time operating a silage bagger was when I was probably four or five years old, and I also remember walking out into the lucerne field with my grandpa, holding on to his finger and feeling the alfalfa with my other hand to make sure that it was ready to bale for the first time," he said
"All I've ever done, every single summer, is hay, since I was old enough to walk."
Mr Driver said over the years, he realised hay and silage became was absolutely critical to the agriculture sector in the US but at times, was also undervalued.
"It can be a sector that is ignored as far as policy or media is concerned, and what does get the attention are corn or soybeans," he said.
"Over in the (US), hay is the third largest crop by acres, and despite that size, is kind of ignored, in my perspective."
Mr Driver, who also works as a a ranch management specialist for Washington State University, decided to up the value of hay in his country.
He founded Hay Kings, a Facebook group which boasts a staggering 80,000 followers, dedicated to discussing crucial industry trends and issues in hay.
In 2020, he took the group's success a notch higher by launching a podcast by the same name.
The podcast features interviews with farmers, agronomists, and everyone else connected to the hay and fodder industries.
Last week, Mr. Driver also took the stage at the Feed Central event, which is a prelude to the upcoming Fodderganza conference in Bendigo.
At the moment, Mr Driver said that farmers are onto their tenth or eleventh cuttings of hay in Southern California, while close to his home in Washington state, farmers are finishing their third cutting.
"All of this is often dictated by available water supplies, and when I am out visiting farms, my questions focus on water supply and irrigation infrastructure, and that is one things I focus on in my presentation - that water is everything," he said.
His belief that sharing information about equipment and trends globally benefits the industry has not only strengthened the industry in the US, it has also made Australia a knowledge hub where industry insights are frequently shared.
"The reality is agriculture is consolidating, and as we get more and more consolidation, (the hay industry) is becoming more professionalised, and I think that that's warranted and needed," he said.
"That's very healthy for the industry."
He said while the US and Australia hay industries have their similarities like drought, regulation and the the aforementioned water supplies, there were other differences which come about through good international collaboration.
"We're so fortunate to be able to connect with other farmers via social media, but doing it in person is so educational, seeing those things and hearing the problems here," he said.
"When I arrived here, the first farm that I toured around had a Bale Baron, which is a bale bundling machine that's made in Canada, but it was here in Australia where I saw one for the first time," he said
"The farmer was nice enough to let me run it... but to see something like the Bale Baron demonstrates that cross pollination of ideas."
With the intention of sharing ideas even further, he intends to record more interviews with Australian farmers for his podcast.
"Both Australia and the US are very large countries with different rainfall zones with different temperatures and different climates," he said.
"Sometimes we get stuck in local environments and our local markets and to be honest, seeing what's out there makes everybody better."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
