More than 300 women in the south-west Victorian dairy industry have met in Warrnambool for an annual luncheon.
The South West Victorian Ladies Luncheon committee, supported by WestVic Dairy, hosted the sold-out event at Warrnambool for 330 women in dairy farming to network and celebrate.
Committee member Belinda Doolan said the event brought women off-farm to share their successes and connect with each other.
"We can be neighbours and milk next door to each other but never see one another. It's an opportunity to check in and to share our successes and have a laugh," she said.
Guest speakers included media professional Myf Warhurst, Westpac regional and agribusiness national and general manager Peta Ward, businesswoman Caroline Simmons and farm business consultant Fiona Smith.
Ms Warhurst said she was born in Portland and enjoyed connecting with the region's community and celebrating their dedication to the dairy industry.
"It's lovely to come back to the region and connect with local women," she said.
"I love a long lunch celebrating other people's hard work."
Ms Ward presented to the group about the significance of supporting women in the dairy industry, and their vital contribution.
Ms Simmons created the nearby business Timboon Fine Ice-Cream company in 1999 with her partner Tim, and uses milk from the nearby Doolan family farm.
Ms Smith presented on Dairy Australia's Our Farm Our Plan program that aims to help dairy farmers set long-term goals and boost business performance.
