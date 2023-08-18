Kedleston Park Poll Merino stud, Calivil had their ram sale for the year on Friday, with nearly one third of rams passed in, shortly after the auctions completion private sales came through.
Kedleston Park stud principal, John Humbert said he was dissapointed with the result, despite a good return on last years sale, things had dropped this year, which he believed was likely a sign of the times with current sheep and wool prices.
"It was expected to be a bit tough," Mr Humbert said.
"We doubted whether we'd clear them all and there's been a few of them sold since already."
A few of their older, regular buyers had since retired and were absent from the sale, which Mr Humbert said would typically buy a few rams between them, making their absence noticed.
Three rams were sold to the same top price of $4000 each, Lot 1, sold to Jubb Pastoral Company, Hexham, Vic.
The ram's fleece measured 18.3 micron, with a standard deviation of 2.7, coefficient of variation of 14.7 and comfort factor of 99.7pc.
Lot 2, and lot 4 were purchased by G & MW Heywood, Everton, who bought a total of five rams, and owner Grant Heywood said they'd been buying from Kedleston Park since about 2016 and consistently returned to their ram sales since.
Lot 2 had a 18.0 fleece micron, with a standard deviation of 2.4, coefficient of variation of 13.1 and comfort factor of 99.9pc.
Lot 4 measured a 17.9 micron, standard deviation of 3.3, coefficient of variation of 18.5 and comfort factor of 99.4.
"They're good productive sheep," Mr Heywood said.
"They've got good wool, are good cutters and are just dual purpose heavy cutting Merino sheep."
They intend to put the rams over their 1500 Merino ewes.
"We'll run them through out Merino ewes and sell off the wethers eventually."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
