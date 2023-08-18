Stock & Land
Home/News

Kedleston Park stud ram sale low on last years result

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
August 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top buyers G & MW Heywood Grace, Claire and Grant Heywood, Everton and Kedleston Park Poll Merino stud principal John Humbert. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Top buyers G & MW Heywood Grace, Claire and Grant Heywood, Everton and Kedleston Park Poll Merino stud principal John Humbert. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Kedleston Park Poll Merino stud, Calivil had their ram sale for the year on Friday, with nearly one third of rams passed in, shortly after the auctions completion private sales came through.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.