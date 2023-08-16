Stock & Land
Home/News

Fodder group says there's a need for greater 'fodder collaboration'

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated August 17 2023 - 9:58am, first published 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Fodder Industry Association chief executive Paula Fitzgerald says the organisation is setting up a stocktake of hay and silage. Picture by Andrew Miller
Australian Fodder Industry Association chief executive Paula Fitzgerald says the organisation is setting up a stocktake of hay and silage. Picture by Andrew Miller

The Australian Fodder Industry Association has launched a fodder research, development and extension stocktake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.