The Australian Fodder Industry Association has launched a fodder research, development and extension stocktake.
AFIA chief executive Paula Fitzgerald said the stocktake would lead to the development of a strategic and collaborative research, development and extension approach.
AFIA wraps up its three day Fodderganza field day and conference in Bendigo today.
She said an estimated 38,000 properties were involved in the commercial production of fodder each year, however only about 5pc of farmers consider themselves to be fodder producers, where fodder was the largest, or a major, financial part of their farming system.
Most farmers producing fodder considered themselves as 'belonging' to other commodity sectors where they derive most of their income - for example, livestock, grain, dairy or horticulture production.
"Because fodder production straddles many agricultural commodities, there is a need for greater strategic 'fodder collaboration' across the whole agriculture sector, rather than the current scenario where fodder is considered separately within individual commodity sectors," Ms Fitzgerald said.
"Also, like the cousin you only see at Christmas, fodder seems to be a top-of-mind topic in times of crisis such as drought and flood, however, during other times it does not seem to be getting the consistent attention it needs and deserves."
Ms Fitzgerald said fodder provided a vital element to many agricultural enterprises, there did not appear to be a national approach to fodder as a key 'resilience tool' for any agriculture enterprises.
That required a focus on the production of a quality product, maximise nutrition for livestock and ensure best practice hay stacking and storage.
These presented opportunities for both research and producer education, she said.
"While AgriFutures manages the export fodder levy and associated R, D and E investment, many other fodder-related R, D and E projects are underway with no overarching analysis or coordination, through research and development corporations, universities and CSIRO," Ms Fitzgerald said.
"The AFIA R, D & E stocktake aims to gain an understanding of current projects and timeframes, identify gaps and opportunities for collaboration, and finally develop a set of fodder industry long-term strategic priorities to ensure investments are coordinated and focused to deliver needed outcomes."
Impacts of climate change and unpredictability of events such as floods, fires and drought, was making farming and feeding livestock more challenging.
"A strategic approach with industry agreed priorities to improve fodder research and production and supply is a no-brainer for Australian agriculture," she said.
This project was supported by Southern Farming Systems, via the Drought Hub and Innovation funding.
Those engaged in fodder-related R, D & E are encouraged to contact AFIA via the project website or email fodder@afia.org.au.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
