Shearing sheds, calves and newborn lambs feature in this week's Social Media Snapshot with a mix of photos from Victoria and NSW.
People working on the land are urged to get creative with the camera and share a photo from their paddock or workplace to showcase why they love where they live.
Mount Mercer photographer and farmer Amy Banks recently captured a photo of her niece, Ella, in her family's western Victorian shearing shed at Hothorpe Grange.
"She was the number one rousey in the shed today," Ms Banks said.
Meanwhile, NSW-based photographer Grace Corrigan was busy with the camera last week as she snapped a photo of a ewe with her lambs.
Ms Corrigan said the photo was taken at Burrumbuttock, NSW.
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Send your photo and description via email to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
