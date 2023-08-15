Disaffected Victorian Farmers Federation members have lodged more than 250 signatures with the organisation, in a second attempt to throw out the president and vice-president.
The VFF rejected the first attempt at holding an extraordinary general meeting, spearheaded by former Grains Council presidents Andrew Weidemann, Rupanyup, Brett Hosking, Quambatook and Ash Fraser, Rutherglen.
The three have announced they want the VFF to call the EGM, where resolutions to remove president Emma Germano and vice-president Danyel Cucinotta will be debated and voted upon.
Mr Hosking said a second set of 265 signatures, and the four resolutions to be put to an EGM, were presented to the VFF.
"The clock starts today - the VFF has 21 days to call a meeting and 60 days in which to run it," Mr Hosking said.
"Their response was 'we will pass this onto our lawyers' - which is their prerogative."
"This is the second time round members have called for this.
"It's the second time members have opened up their constitution, their agreement with the board, and said they are not happy with the way the organisation is no longer focused on the members - they want change."
The latest move follows the resignation of three directors, in the midst of the VFF's annual conference, last month.
The four resolutions to be put forward at a future meeting include replacing the president with former Nationals MP for Rodney Paul Weller and installing south-west livestock producer Georgina Gubbins as vice-president.
Mr Hosking said it was "definitely time for the VFF to listen."
Members across a "full range" of farming sectors had signed the letter, calling for an EGM.
"There is a strong movement for change, within the VFF - I would be confident everything is been done from a legal perspective, everything has been done properly," he said.
"If they are an organisation that is focused on its members, as it always has and should be, they will listen to the members.
"The ball is 100 per cent in their court - it's a great opportunity for them to step up and hear directly from members and give them a voice in the organisation."
Mr Hosking said members might decide to stay with the current leadership.
"That's well and good - or they might decide they are ready for change, and that needs to be respected as well," he said.
VFF president Emma Germano declined to comment.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
