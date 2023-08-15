The Victorian irrigation season has opened with another increase in the availability of high-reliability water shares in the Murray system.
Under the latest seasonal determinations, HRWS have increased by 10 per cent to now sit at 100pc for the Murray system, says Goulburn-Murray Water Resource manager Mark Bailey.
The Broken system moves from 53pc of HRWS to 72pc of HRWS, while there has been a slight increase in low reliability water shares in the Campaspe system.
The Campaspe now sits at 100pc HRWS and 63pc LRWS.
The Goulburn, Loddon and Bullarook Creek are now all sitting at 100pc HRWS.
Dr Bailey said redistributions of the stored resources contributed to the increases.
"Deductions from spillable water accounts produced the increased seasonal determinations in the Murray and Campaspe systems," Dr Bailey said.
"The improvement in the Broken system came from reduced loss commitments for the season.
"About 165 gigalitres will be deducted from Murray spillable water accounts today, which is 28 per cent of the overall volume."
The deducted volume in the Campaspe system is about one gigalitre, or 4pc cent the volume in spillable accounts."
"Approximately 21GL, or 5pc, will be deducted from Goulburn spillable water accounts," Dr Bailey said.
"Releases to manage the rate of fill from Lake Eildon are not required at present and further deductions will only occur if Goulburn-Murray Water resumes filling management operations."
Allocation trade from New South Wales to Victoria is limited to the lesser of a net annual volume of 200GL or a volume that keeps the risk of spill in the Victoria's share of the both Hume and Dartmouth reservoirs below 50pc.
Consultantancy firm Aither Water Markets recently said irrigators were likely to enjoy another year of relatively low water allocation prices, due to the "excellent" water supply the basin would start the year with.
As Victoria's share of Hume and Dartmouth is close to full, trade from New South Wales to Victoria is not possible.
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) has announced that trading of water allocations from above the Barmah Choke to downstream of the Choke is restricted to protect the delivery of downstream water entitlements.
Tables that summarise the estimated high-reliability water share seasonal determinations through the season for each scenario in the Murray, Goulburn, Loddon, Campaspe, Broken and Bullarook systems are available at the NVRM Current Outlook webpage.
Seasonal determinations under additional scenarios for each system are available from the NVRM Additional Scenarios webpage.
Customers participating in the water trading market can monitor trade availability on the Water Register website.
The latest seasonal determinations come as G-MW wraps up its annual Winter Works program.
The program allows G-MW to dewater channels and undertake various maintenance and capital works programs.
G-MW Infrastructure Delivery Services general manager Warren Jose said the 2023 Winter Works program had been highly productive.
"It's been a fantastic effort from everyone involved," he said.
"During the program, we have had about 60 GMW staff and 40 contractors out in the field on
any given day.
"Despite the often challenging weather, they have understood the importance of the works
and completed a significant amount in just three short months."
This year's works included replacing 39 regulators, treating 260 kilometres of channels for aquatic weeds, desilting 26km of channels, refurbishment of 31km of channels and replacing 11 bridges and culverts.
