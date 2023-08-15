Agents are expecting offers "upwards" of $7500 per acre for a versatile farm on the market near Hamilton.
Chrome Park takes in 511 hectares (1263 acres) which would price the property in the $9.5 million range.
Charles Stewart agents say the sale is a rare opportunity to buy a safely held generational grazing/cropping property in a tightly held area.
"It is suited of those buyers looking to expand or commence their farming operations," they said.
With 26 paddocks, the property averages 694mm annual rainfall.
Located about 20km south-west of Hamilton and 7km north-east of Branxholme, Chrome Park is said to be ideal for a number of farm enterprises including cropping and hay production, wool growing, prime lamb and beef cattle production.
There are several accommodation options on Chrome Park including a four-bedroom home built from Mount Gambier stone in 2005 and also a four-bedroom brick home built in 1978 - both with established gardens.
Improvements include a three-stand raised board shearing shed with timber yards, a large five-bay hayshed, large machinery shed with workshop, steel cattle yards, horse stables and sundry other shedding.
Secure water is provided from a 36-metre bore to tanks and troughs with numerous large dams.
The land is gently undulating and said to be well balanced property.
Most of the property consists of red and grey loams with black and chocolate flats with the remainder of the land being sandy grey loams.
Pastures have been sown with clover mixes and Victorian and annual ryegrass.
Chrome Park is for sale by expressions of interest closing September 7 unless sold before.
For more information contact the agents from Charles Stewart - Andrew Dufty 0419 842929, Nick Adamson 0418 571589 and Leeson White 0448 226579.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.