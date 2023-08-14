It may have been -1 degrees, but these western Victorian landowners are boiling mad.
More than 50 tractors, two-dozen prime movers and a cavalcade of utes will circle State Parliament today to let city folk know that their cheap future wind-farm electricity will come at a cost to farmers.
They want the VNI West transmission lines project to either use a different route or if that's not possible, go underground.
The group filled the carpark to overflowing at a Ballan roadhouse just after dawn this morning, before heading off together down the Western Freeway towards suburbia.
Ballan farmer Arch Conroy said the convoy was "going down to see [Premier] Dan [Andrews]."
"He won't come up to talk to us about the damage he's doing to our country and environment, so we're coming to him," he said.
Rally co-organiser Cate Lancashire, Ballarat, said the powerlines would cut their way through prime agricultural land in the Central Highlands.
"They're also going to add to the fire risk in Victoria and destroy natural habitat and ecosystems," Ms Lancashire said.
"Can I just ask the people of Melbourne to think about their food bowl in country Victoria and if they lose that, they lose food with low food kilometres."
Heidi Lang, Marnoo, said she was excited about the trip to Spring Street.
"It's like The Hunger Games, all the districts are aligning to go against the government," she said.
"It's very moving for me that everyone is coming together."
The convoy will travel at around 60 kilometres an hour for most of the trip down the Western Freeway and Western Ring Road, but will slow to 40km/h on the West Gate Freeway and bridge before heading to the Bolte Bridge, Footscray Road, East Melbourne, and ultimately Spring Street.
