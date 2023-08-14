An organisation in support of climate action and made up of Australian farmers has claimed inaction on climate change is causing farm insurance prices to rise.
Basing their claims on a report released by the Actuaries institute, "Home Insurance Affordability and Socioeconomic Equity in a Changing Climate," people in flood prone regions have experienced rises up to 50 per cent on their insurance.
Farmers for Climate Action member and New South Wales farmer Peter Lake, Ulmarra often experienced floods on his property, but has been gradually witnessing them increase in severity.
"We've dealt with major floods in 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2021 but nothing could have prepared us for February 2022," Mr Lake said.
"We lost fences and fodder and were forced to sell most of our stock.
"Even when the waters receded we were flood free but not mud free."
According to the group, Mr Lake is now having to consider not insuring certain equipment.
"To stop the costs of climate change going higher we need urgent action to reduce emissions, including from coal, oil and gas, right now, this decade," Mr Lake said.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
