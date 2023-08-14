Agents are joining forces for the auction of the Merrett's prime cropping country which straddles the South Australian/Victorian border.
Four pieces of farm land will be sold together at the Serviceton footy ground on September 22.
The agents have the Merrett family's border properties up for sale.
First up at the auction, kicking off at 2pm (Victorian time) is Westech Real Estate.
Stuart Kyle has the first three lots at the offer, two are close to Serviceton and third is just to the south.
The fourth lot, being offered by Spence Dix and Co's Greg Window is just across the border.
The home block is the first lot called The Dugout across 150 hectares (371 acres).
Lot two is The 200 Acres across 81ha (200 acres) and third is Norton's on 199ha (490 acres).
Then the auction goes over to Spence Dix and Co for the sale of Kings at Pier Point and Dabinett roads, Custon on 121ha (299 acres).
All up, the four lots take in 1360 acres.
The joint agents describe the Merrett country as a "rare opportunity to acquire some of Victoria's and SE South Australia's most respected cropping country".
They also say the land has a good management history and is "ideal add on quality land".
For information contact Stuart Kyle from Westech Real Estate on 0417 332805 and Greg Window from Spence Dix and Co. on 0427 582177.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
