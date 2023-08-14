A sale price of $7.5 million has been asked for a prized farm in historically one of the premier grazing districts of the state.
Farm land in the Merino district has been in demand since the Hentys first selected land in the south-west in 1837 at the urging of explorer Major Mitchell.
Agents have listed the Glenlivet mixed grazing farm for sale at $6500 per acre across its 469 hectares (1159 acres).
One of Merino's earliest stations, Glenlivet features the fertile dark loam soils and reliable 640mm annual rainfall the region is famous for.
The station was involved in a soldier settlement scheme after World War One.
Agents say with an excellent fertiliser history, improved pastures and good fencing, the property remains production ready.
Glenlivet is to be sold as a whole or in six non contingent lots.
First up is the home block Glenlivet (82ha, 202 acres) on Switchback Road.
It includes the four-bedroom homestead built in 1894.
The homestead has an updated kitchen with electric cooking and walk in pantry plus three living areas.
The home was sited to take in the district views.
Other improvements include a three-bay lock up garage, four-bay machinery shed with power.
There is also a workshop with concrete floor and power, a two-stand woolshed and yards, hay shed and various other shedding.
It takes in seven main paddocks with frontage to Miakite Creek plus six dams across two titles.
Jimmys on Northcotts Road includes 84ha (209 acres) on six paddocks and frontage to Miakite Creek plus four dams on four titles.
Mungala on the Merino-Grassdale Road includes 162ha (401 acres) with a three-bedroom home, established garden and top views with a garage, hay and machinery shed.
It has the cattle yards with crush across nine main paddocks, 10 dams on two titles.
Teddies on the Digby-Glenorchy Road includes 42ha (104 acres) with three main paddocks and three dams on a single title.
Hussons on Hussons Lane Tahara West is on 57ha (142 acres) on three main paddocks with three dams on one title.
Finally, Balls on the Merino-Grassdale Road, has two main paddocks, three dams on one title.
The farm is for sale by September 29 although prior offers will be considered.
For more information contact the agents from Southern Grampians Livestock Real Estate - Heath Templeton on 0408 368370 and Jill McErvale on 0409 786285.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
