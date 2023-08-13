Stock & Land
Tough going on Leongatha's secondary cattle but quality sells well

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated August 14 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 9:55am
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock auctioneer Brian McCormack leads the team at Leongatha. Picture supplied
Feedlots have underpinned the Leongatha store sale, but agents said the going on secondary cattle was "a bit tough."

