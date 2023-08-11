Anthony Albanese says it is crucial regional communities have their say on Australia's shift towards renewable energy, after he was greeted by anti-wind and solar farm protesters in country NSW.
Protesters holding signs saying "Food before solar" and "Rural living under attack" stood outside a regional conference in Tamworth, where the prime minister gave a speech on Friday morning.
Mr Albanese said it was clear better communication and engagement was needed with communities at the centre of the energy transition.
The New England region is one of five NSW areas designated as a renewable energy zone, where solar and wind energy will be generated, stored and transmitted as coal-fired power stations shut down.
"It's always better if you bring communities with you," Mr Albanese said at the Daily Telegraph Bush Summit.
"Solar panels and wind turbines, of course, can't be imposed on anyone's land.
"The issue of transmission lines is a different one. It can bring economic benefit for people.
"But we need to always try to do our best, whether it's a private sector taking action or governments, to consult with people because you have better outcomes."
Mr Albanese met with some of the protesters, who he said were respectful in sharing their concerns about the potential impact on agricultural land.
"We need to make sure communities are properly consulted and communities are engaged," he told reporters.
The Prime Minister announced an additional $38 million for long-term drought resilience, funding innovative agricultural research and several trials on crop rotation, cattle feed and soil management.
"We know you're taking every step you can to ward off the impacts of drought and this government will be there with you," Mr Albanese said to an audience of rural stakeholders.
Better connectivity through roads, rail, electricity and telecommunications was a priority for the government, as more people considered moving to the regions, Mr Albanese said.
"Nothing has the power to knock the tyranny of distance out of the equation like world-class communications technology.
"As well as removing a major handbrake on growth and jobs creation, it can play a vital role in healthcare, education, and help individuals feel more connected."
Mr Albanese reaffirmed the government's commitment to better healthcare for rural Australians and greater access to higher education and childcare.
"Australia's regions are diverse, each with unique strengths and challenges," he said.
"Delivering on the potential of regional Australia requires building on each region's unique strengths."
NSW Premier Chris Minns used the forum to announce a doubling of an incentive for health workers who move to rural areas.
Nurses, midwives and other staff can receive up to $20,000 to relocate, in a bid to recruit workers and ease the strain on the rural health system.
"When it comes to health in regional NSW, we can't ignore those who tell us there's a problem," Mr Minns said.
"We must listen, understand the issues and then take decisive action."
Australian Associated Press
