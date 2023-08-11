Terrick West Poll Merino Stud, Prairie, kicked off the ram selling season on Friday, clearing 78 of 84 rams at their on-property ram sale.
A total of 78 rams of 84 rams offered sold to a top of $8000, with an average $3112.
Top price ram was cleared first thing, with lot one sold to Dunedin Park Poll Merino Stud, Wentworth, NSW for $8000.
The top-priced ram had a 19.2 micron with a standard deviation (SD) of 2.9, coefficient of variation (CV) of 15, and comfort factor (CF) of 99.5pc.
Dunedin Park Poll Merino co-stud principal Warren Duncan said the ram had a good structure, brilliant back-end, good wool and a broad back.
Based in Wentworth, Dunedin Park stud had steered away from AI, instead Mr Duncan said, they're focusing on spending on rams and this purchase will be joined to a few select ewes in their flock of about 4000 breeding ewes.
Terrick West Poll Merino co-stud principal Ross McGauchie said he was very happy with the prices on the day.
"I think today was a really good day, and we were happy with the quality of the stock and we're very pleased that a lot of people agree with us, and spent good, serious money on good rams." Mr McGauchie said.
Major buyer on the day was Fairview Merinos Yarac, purchasing nine rams and farm Manager Murray Miller representing TOLEMD Miller, said they were looking for good frame, multi-purpose, easy handling rams, which they found.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
