Terrick West Poll Merino top price to $8000

Holly McGuinness
Updated August 11 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
Top price ram buyer, Dunedin Park Poll Merino stud, Wentworth NSW co-stud principals, brothers Warren and Stuart Duncan, Terrick West co-stud principals, father-and-daughter Ross and Claire McGauchie. Picture by Holly McGuinness
*78 of 84 rams sold to $8,000, av $3112.

Terrick West Poll Merino Stud, Prairie, kicked off the ram selling season on Friday, clearing 78 of 84 rams at their on-property ram sale.

