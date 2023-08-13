Stock & Land
Simon Tickner, Wallup, calls on constructive engagement over transmission lines

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
August 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Simon Tickner, Wallup said transmission line upgrades were essential for renewable projects in the region to fulfil their potential. Picture by Philippe Perez
A northern Wimmera farmer believes transmission lines planned for his region will be crucial in making several local renewable projects viable.

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

