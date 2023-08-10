Stock & Land
Home/News

James Hill and Judy Penman reflect on loss of sons ahead of 2023 Corryong Spirit

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
August 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We are family ... Cudgewa dairy farmers Elise and James Hill with their sons Jake and Sam (top right) pictured after they fought the devastating bushfires that tore through their Upper Murray property at the start of 2020.
We are family ... Cudgewa dairy farmers Elise and James Hill with their sons Jake and Sam (top right) pictured after they fought the devastating bushfires that tore through their Upper Murray property at the start of 2020.

Sometimes James Hill likes to play the music his son Sam hated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.