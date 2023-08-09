Pakenham cattle prices experienced little to no change on Thursday during the fortnightly West Gippsland market.
Agents yarded about 1500 cattle in a sale where the quality of cattle was mixed, with the exception of several vendor-bred consignments.
Feedlotters, backgrounders and restockers from across Gippsland competed for cattle.
Buyers said dry conditions across much of Victoria and NSW had affected the optimistic outlook of some buyers, with many regions recording below-average rainfall for August.
Nutrien Delaney Livestock & Property director Anthony Delaney said prices were firm and comparable to last fortnight's sale.
"We're just starting to see a few better yardings from all agencies here as we lead into what will probably be an early spring flush of calves this year," he said.
"The heavier end of the cattle sold to strong competition, but the extra heavy end of the cattle above 600 kilograms was back a bit due to a lack of demand.
"Feeder-weight cattle, 450-550kg, met equal-to-stronger competition and calves were in limited supply, but what was here sold up to 400c/kg for the light-weight pens."
He said feedlots such as Thomas Food International and JBS-owned J & F Feedlot were among the strongest buyers at the sale.
Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham livestock manager David Setches said there were larger runs of vendor-bred cattle, which allowed volume buyers to secure better lines of steers and heifers.
"I thought there was more activity on the lighter-weighted calves, with sales up to 350c/kg and up to the low 400c/kg-rang," he said.
"The 600kg steers were cheaper and in line with the fat market, but the mid-400-500kg steers were fully firm and sought after by the feedlotters."
C Hasthorpe, Tanjil South, sold 11 steers, 696 kilograms, for $1900 a head or 272 cents a kilogram, and 19 steers, 657kg, for $1800 or 274c/kg to Hopkins River Beef.
Geoff Murray, Nar Nar Goon, sold eight Angus steers, 633kg, for $1860 or 293c/kg to Keswick Pastoral.
R Hughes & Crowley, Nar Nar Goon, sold 12 Angus steers, 518kg, for $1690 or 326c/kg to TFI, and 11 steers, 496kg, for $1590 or 320c/kg.
MJ Tanner, Tyers, who dispersed their cattle, sold 25 steers, 507kg, for $1750 or 345c/kg to grass fattener Comdain Pastoral, Whittlesea.
A & J Hodgson, Koo Wee Rup, sold 21 steers, 471kg, for $1600 or 339c/kg to J & F Feedlot.
Ken and Hilda Nicklen, Erica, sold 18 Angus steers, March and April 2022-drop, 445kg, for $1480 or 332c/kg, and 20 steers, 415kg, for $1390 or 334c/kg.
Both pens were bought by TFI.
R Farrell, Trafalgar, sold 15 steers, 381kg, for $1230 or 322c/kg.
DA Harrison, Cora Lynn, sold 12 steers, 403kg, for $1300 or 322c/kg, 15 steers, 357kg, for $1180 or 330c/kg, and 10 steers, 328kg, for $950 or 289c/kg.
Rosehill Pty Ltd, Perry Bridge, sold 18 steers, 503kg, for $1680 or 333c/kg to J & F Feedlot.
The same buyer also bought 16 steers, 488kg, consigned by K Broad, Garfield, for $1750 or 305c/kg.
B & L Jefferis, Kardella South, sold the first pen of the sale with 11 steers, 374kg, knocked down for $1080 or 288c/kg.
B & M Farms, Glengarry West, sold 21 steers, 12 months, 311kg, for $940 or 302c/kg, and seven heifers, 274kg, for $620.
M Ernst, Cowwarr, sold 10 steers, 307kg, for $1020 or 332c/kg, and 11 heifers, 299kg, for $810 or 270c/kg.
RW & PE Wuchatsch, Nar Nar Goon, sold 20 steers, 279kg, for $980 or 351c/kg.
Ted Lambourn, Tyers, sold eight Red Angus steers, 320kg, for $1010 or 315c/kg, and 11 heifers, 331kg, for $820.
M & J Brady, Tyers, sold 18 steers, 423kg, for $1540 or 364c/kg to TFI.
Malanda Pastoral Pty Ltd, Stradbroke, sold 16 steers, 534kg, for $1870 or 350c/kg to J & F Feedlot.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
