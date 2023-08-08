Agriculture Victoria has closed the investigation into 17 sudden multiple horse deaths that occurred early last month.
Victoria's chief veterinary officer Dr Graeme Cooke confirmed the deaths were not linked or the result of an infectious disease.
He said a number of separate diagnoses were made including one horse with intestinal issues, and the possibility of toxic plants present in another, and in some cases it was not possible to determine a clear cause due to a lack of suitable samples.
Sample testing and necropsies were conducted, where possible, on horses who had died but found nothing unusual or unexpected as contributing causes.
In total, the investigation probed 17 horse deaths across six separate properties where multiple deaths had occurred.
Thirteen horse deaths had been reported to Agriculture Victoria in the first two weeks of July on five properties near Ballarat, Colac, on the Mornington Peninsula and south east Melbourne.
Negative tests were returned for a wide variety of transmissible diseases such as Hendra virus and equine influenza.
Dr Cooke said horse owners should contact their veterinarian if their horse was unwell, and ensure the health of their horses through practicing good parasite management and weed control, and providing quality feed and water.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.