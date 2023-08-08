Stock & Land
Nyaninyuk windfarm near Clunes takes another step

By Nieve Walton
August 8 2023 - 3:00pm
A more detailed plan for a new wind farm near Clunes has been released as Acciona Energia starts the process towards state government approval.

