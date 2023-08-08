Stock & Land
Home/News

Audit office looks at ways to improve mobile black spot funding

August 9 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The national audit office is investigating mobile black spot tower allocation. Picture supplied
The national audit office is investigating mobile black spot tower allocation. Picture supplied

The Australian National Audit Office is investigating the effectiveness of the design and award of funding for the federal government's latest Mobile Black Spot program round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.