The Australian National Audit Office is investigating the effectiveness of the design and award of funding for the federal government's latest Mobile Black Spot program round.
It follows claims the government targeted funding for Labor sets, including McEwen, Bendigo and Corangamite, while electorates such as Mallee missed out.
The ANAO said it would look at whether the design of Round Six was effective and consistent with Commonwealth Grants Rules and Guidelines.
It will also investigate whether funding decisions were informed by clear advice and were consistent with grant opportunity guidelines.
Mallee Nationals MP Anne Webster said Labor seats all benefitted from Communications Minister Michelle Rowland's "hand-picked" funding, while seats like Mallee missed out.
"Phone connection is a real issue for many parts of Mallee, which has some of the most isolated localities in the state," Dr Webster said.
"Constituents regularly call my office having trouble with phone service.
"It is a matter of safety for people in our towns and on our farms who have poor coverage."
She said Ms Rowland selected Labor electorates for 74 per cent of funding grants in the round nationwide, despite Labor representing only one-third of regional electorates who often experienced the worst of mobile coverage.
Dr Webster said New South Wales also saw 100pc of funding go to Labor-held electorates.
"It is insulting to the people of Mallee and regional Australia that they are being ignored by a government intent on looking after its own," Dr Webster said.
A spokesman for Ms Rowland said the funding fulfilled election commitments, made in opposition, to address mobile coverage challenges not addressed by the former government.
That included blackspots in bushfire-impacted areas of the south-coast of NSW and the Blue Mountains.
"These commitments were identified through engagement with local communities by Members of Parliament, Senators and candidates before the last election," the spokesman said.
"The government delivered funding for those commitments in the October 2022 Budget.
"The Government will work with the independent Australian National Audit Office on any consideration of the Improving Mobile Coverage Round".
The ANAO is due to report its findings by May 2024.
