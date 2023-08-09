Feedback on the new Victorian Biosecurity Strategy closes soon.
The strategy builds on the Biosecurity Statement, compiled by the Victorian Government last year.
Feedbac on the strategy closes on Wednesday, August 16.
Biosecurity Victoria executive director Katherine Clift said the state's biosecurity system needed to adapt and change to meet current and future challenges, with improved clarity on the role everyone could play to reduce risk.
"Biosecurity is vital to protecting the lifestyle that Victorians enjoy. Pests, weeds and diseases can have devastating impacts on our industries, environment, cultural heritage and wellbeing of our communities," Ms Clift said.
'We welcome community feedback on Victoria's new Biosecurity Strategy - a key commitment to strengthening our existing system against increased pests and disease risks."
Victorian Farmers Federation vice-president Danyel Cucinotta said the consultation allowed grass-roots farmers to share their thoughts on how the strategy should look.
"It is all about co-designing collaboration, prioritising and focusing on the stakeholders in biosecurity and what roles we have to play to protect Victoria," Ms Cucinotta said.
The government wanted to hear farmers' views on what needed to be included in the strategy.
"Do we need more engagement, are there things missing, what responsibility do we all have and how do we look after agriculture in Victoria?" she said.
Ms Cucinotta said it was about aligning responsibilities, so they didn't just fall on farmers, and improved funding.
"It can't be all about the farmer, all the time," she said.
"Our focus would be ensuring there is long term funding, at the end of the day.
"You can have a strategy, but if you have no funding to back up some of those actions and responsibilities, then essentially it's not going to succeed."
She urged farmers to read the strategy and provide feedback on it.
VFF Planning, Environment and Climate Change committee chair Gerald Leach said the funding of Crown Land managers was very important.
"They can't do their job if they are not funded - the other thing is we would strongly support the development of partnerships between government, industry and community," he said.
"We can get a lot more, and better biosecurity outcomes, with a partnership approach."
Mr Leach said he understood there may be legislative changes, following the review of feedback on the strategy.
"We should acknowledge whilst farmers are very much at the forefront of biosecurity issues, it's something for the whole community," Mr Leach said.
"A lot of people who consume our products are probably not aware of how important biosecurity is so we can have relatively affordable food in Australia."
He said anyone could comment on the strategy but in the future everyone needed to play a part.
"That's in terms of managing food waste, or when it comes to plants they grow in their gardens - many of our established weeds today were, in fact, introduced as garden plants," Mr Leach said.
Priority areas under the Victorian Biosecurity Strategy have been determined in consultation with community, industry and government - strategic goals include partnerships, risk mitigation, preparedness, management, and, supporting the wider biosecurity system.
Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney said the government had invested $43 million in biosecurity, in the last 12 months, establishing a "whole of government" approach to emergency animal disease.
"In the past 12 months, Agriculture Victoria held over 85 events and 100 biosecurity planning workshops for more than 6800 producers to build awareness and ensure best on farm practice, to reduce the risk of an emergency animal disease event occurring,"
Ms Tierney said the government was investing in specialised skills and laboratory equipment, so samples could quickly be managed and tested at AgriBio, Latrobe University.
"When it comes to biosecurity, we recognise we all have responsibility," she said.
"Our biosecurity statement for Victoria has provision for a future where everyone in our state understands the threats posed by harmful pests and diseases and acts to protect their communities and the environment around them.
"Managing established pests and diseases is the responsibility of land managers, but we know it is most effective when farmers, neighbours and industry work together, as a collective."
To provide feedback on Victoria's new Biosecurity Strategy please visit engage.vic.gov.au/victorian-biosecurity-strategy-consultation.
Learn more about the SVBS Program via: https://agriculture.vic.gov.au/biosecurity/protecting-victoria/strengthening-victorias-biosecurity-system-program
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
