Stock & Land
Home/News

Feedback on Victoria's new biosecurity strategy closes next week

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
August 9 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Farmers Federation vice-president Danyel Cucinotta said the consultation allowed grass-roots farmers to share their thoughts on how the strategy should look. Picture by Andrew Miller
Victorian Farmers Federation vice-president Danyel Cucinotta said the consultation allowed grass-roots farmers to share their thoughts on how the strategy should look. Picture by Andrew Miller

Feedback on the new Victorian Biosecurity Strategy closes soon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.