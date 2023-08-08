Stock & Land
Home/News

Manning family from Lemont, Tasmania, win Elders wool award

Updated August 8 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louis and James Manning, Arthur and Angus Coney and Rachael Bowler at this year's Elders Supreme Clip of the Year held at Sheepvention. Picture by Philippe Perez
Louis and James Manning, Arthur and Angus Coney and Rachael Bowler at this year's Elders Supreme Clip of the Year held at Sheepvention. Picture by Philippe Perez

A Tasmanian wool-growing family has won the prestigious 32nd Elders Southern Clip of the Year, recognised for their unique fleece, sought-after specifications and eloquent paperwork.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.