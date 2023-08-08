A Tasmanian wool-growing family has won the prestigious 32nd Elders Southern Clip of the Year, recognised for their unique fleece, sought-after specifications and eloquent paperwork.
The Manning family from Lemont, Tas, won the award at Sheepvention in Hamilton on Monday for their 2020/21 Saxon superfine wool clip which was highly popular among Italian buyers.
The fleece averaged 17.7 micron, had a yield of 77 per cent and an average greasy staple strength of 51.
The award-winning wool was classed by Nerolie French and Elders district wool manager, Damien Whiteley.
The Manning family has run the Miena farm for about 70 years, which includes 4046 hectares comprising 70pc native country and 30pc improved pasture.
About 13,000 Saxon Merinos are run on the property, including 7000 breeding ewes, 5000 wethers and 1000 stud rams and ewes.
The family registered the Miena Merino stud in 2022 after years of breeding their own rams.
Woolgrower James Manning said the award recognised the hard work of his family and the challenges they had faced around shearer shortages in Tasmania.
He said the family was forced to shear their sheep prematurely this year due to the problems around labour.
"One of the reasons we did shear prem was to get shearing at a better time," Mr Manning said.
"During that time that I made that decision, we were having a pretty hard time, not just finding shearers, but keeping the ones we had."
Mr Manning said the award came as a surprise, and was a testament to his entire team.
Mr Manning said bloodlines used in the stud were Winton and Trefussis, and more recently an influence of Sierra Park and Hillcreston.
"We want to thank Elders, and thank my family and our worker Caitlyn, our wool classer, Nerolie French, and our shearing team," he said.
"It's great to continue our legacy that my grandfather Des started for us all."
