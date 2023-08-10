Stock & Land
Home/News

Simon Quilty to headline Gippsland Red Meat Conference in Sale

August 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MLX market analyst Simon Quilty is a regular Gippsland Red Meat Conference presenter. Picture by Bryce Eishold
MLX market analyst Simon Quilty is a regular Gippsland Red Meat Conference presenter. Picture by Bryce Eishold

What works best, the carrot or the stick and do producers respond best to incentives or regulation?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.