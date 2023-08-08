Victorian farmers are using their cameras and phones and highlight the aspects of agriculture they love most.
First-time contributor Bev Bourke captured a photo of eight-year-old Bronte Dwyer.
Mrs Bourke said Bronte was photographed walking the ewes and lambs back to the paddock after lamb marking.
Meanwhile, western Victorian farmer Cameron Banks snapped a photo of his working dog who planned to hitch a ride on his side-by-side at Mount Mercer.
"I call shotgun," Mr Banks said.
Minhamite photographer and farmer, Bindi Whitehead, was busy at the weekend and captured a photo of a lamb on her western district farm before her family attended Sheepvention at Hamilton.
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Send your photo and description via email to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
