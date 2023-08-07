Stock & Land
Home/News

Moyston-based Jackson Farming continue Border Leicester success

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
August 8 2023 - 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Jackson, Jackson Farming, Moyston with his supreme champion Border Leicester ewe. The stud also won supreme ram at the 2023 Sheepvention event. Picture by Philippe Perez
Ross Jackson, Jackson Farming, Moyston with his supreme champion Border Leicester ewe. The stud also won supreme ram at the 2023 Sheepvention event. Picture by Philippe Perez

Moyston-based Border Leicester stud Jackson Farming have continued a great winter of wins, being crowned champion ewe and rams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.