Moyston-based Border Leicester stud Jackson Farming have continued a great winter of wins, being crowned champion ewe and rams.
Both the supreme champion ram and ewe were awarded to the stud, which stud co-principal Ross Jackson said was a result of a lot of hard work over the past year.
"The supreme ram is sired by a ram of our own, and it was the lead ram in the winning group for that class as well," he said.
Mr Jackson said the ram will be kept at his stud, and credited his wool quality.
"He is a very upstanding ram, with a real good fleece of wool on him," he said.
It was a similar story with his winning supreme champion ewe.
"The winning ewe had a very similar type, and is a very well balanced ewe," Mr Jackson said.
"It carries itself very well."
Seasonal conditions have been fairly wet in Moyston, but Mr Jackson said conditions "haven't been too bad" for his sheep.
"The wet season has affected our crops more than the sheep," he said.
"They have handled the wet quite well and we are used to having it be reasonably damp."
Sheepvention Corriedale judge Michael Deppeler, Croydon stud, Conah, said the Border Leicester exhibits were all "good quality lines of sheep".
"Quite early, you'd see some of the lines were even, had a structurally correct shape with good wool quality," he said.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
