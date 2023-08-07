A top-shelf greengrocer at Mornington has taken the social media world by storm after its chocolate-covered strawberries are racking up millions of views on TikTok.
Johnny and Max Brancatisano, Mornington, are just weeks in to their Italian-inspired venture, where they fitted a Piaggio vehicle to melt Belgian chocolate and cover Australian strawberries to serve to weekend visitors.
"In the middle of winter, we thought it would be a good time to try something new before the busier months, but it took off straight away," Johnny said.
"We posted [the TikTok video] at about 9pm on a Friday and by the morning it was at about 80,000 views."
Johnny said the viral social media posts, which he believed amassed close to 10-million viewers, had attracted a different clientele to the store.
"We've got a presence through our customer base but our Instagram account went from 6000 [followers] to 10,500 in the past couple of weeks, TikTok went a bit crazy," he said.
"It was self marketing in a way, people would come and film the experience and post it online and have a snowball effect."
He said people had started lining up half an hour before opening to get their hands on the fresh strawberries, and the duo had come close to selling out of stock.
Johnny and Max source the Belgian chocolate from a local chocolate maker who manages a factory in metropolitan Melbourne.
"We started doing a tempered chocolate, so it dries and it's good for use for the whole day, but then we thought we would give it a fresher twist," Johnny said.
"We thought we would cut up some strawberries and put some nice warm chocolate on top."
In the off-season, they source their strawberries from a Queensland producer.
"We're currently working with, in my opinion, the best strawberry grower in Queensland which we always do at this time because the local season has finished," Johnny said.
"Once the local season starts we'll jump straight on that because we like to empower our local farms and support them where we can, we're all about local."
Max said their father Frank managed the small-scale Angus cattle farm and they had started supplying the store with their beef products about one month ago.
"Our dad and grandfather had always been into cattle, we mainly used them for grazing the land, we've never processed them ourselves," he said.
"So Dad had the idea a few months ago of sourcing the cattle from our farm across the road, and really continuing that local feel within the shop."
The store also includes a nursery, stock-feed store, cafe, florist, juice bar, fresh produce, delicatessen and butcher.
He said they were still in the early stages and were developing their own label, Our Farm, to place stickers on their products so customers could distinguish their self-made products.
Johnny said the next steps would include possibly purchasing another Piaggio to expand the chocolate strawberry business, and meet growing demand.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
