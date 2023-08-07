A great back-story, history on the land and a love for their local community is what Linga Longa Park stud Principals, Simon and Michelle Beard said it makes their direct to the public beef farm gate work so well for them.
With grass fed, Friesian, Angus cows bred with Charolais bulls, the pair started Meat Me At The Gate in 2019, where they steered away from selling via wholesalers and started selling their vealer meat direct to the public from their Officer property.
Ms Beard said that they have a key focus on low stress handling with their animals, which helps keep the meat tender and at the standard their customers expect it to be.
Part of that process meant they don't use livestock trucks, instead they transported cattle to processors themselves, then the carcasses are butchered at Bunyip River Meats, Koo Wee Rup.
"We breed them, we grow them out, and then we sell them to the public from the fridge, so it's complete traceability, from go, to woe," Mr Beard said.
The Beards believed their business worked well thanks to meeting a portion of consumer demand, as they cater for those who want to know the origin of their food and the pathway between paddock to plate.
"We don't pay someone to be selling meat for us, they [customers] come and speak directly to us," Mr Beard said.
Whereas Ms Beard said it is easier to send to a wholesaler, with the profit margin often not too different, their beef sells out most weeks.
"We'll sell out most times, but there's weeks where for some reason people don't turn up and you could have $500 worth of meat sitting in there and that could have been your profit," Mr Beard said.
Being in a culturally diverse region like Officer, they said they have a variety of people travelling from as far as Frankston and Lillydale to buy their beef and are able to sell more of the carcass, including liver, beef hearts and ox tail.
"We also researched that if you were to go to say Safeway, and bought veal or grass-fed beef, it's a very similar price, it's not like we're charging an arm and a leg," Ms Beard said.
Although they can set their own prices, they do have to be careful what they charge and realistic about what their competitors prices are set at, Mr Beard said many of their customers appreciate the minimal fluctuation in price though.
With an e-commerce store, their clients can place orders in advance, which Mr Beard personally packs ready for pick-up on their open days, or people can turn up on open days.
"It's not super time consuming, it's not absorbing all your time and Michelle does a great job online and on Facebook, it is a great marketable business if you do it right," Mr Beard said.
"I think in the model that we have in it, we're not open every day, we're open for a day and a half basically, every two weeks and if we don't have the cattle ready, then we'll slow back down and open once a month.
"I think even with that being part of the story, people appreciate the fact they know it's fresh and they know it's our stuff and those people, our regulars, that know we're closing up for a period of time and they'll buy up bigger to stock their freezer."
They're also intentional about the breeds of cattle they cross, with the Friesian blood creating a high production of milk for calves to boost growth rates, Ms Beard said the Charolais bull genetics give their cattle a good, calmer temperament making them easier to transport.
They feed their cattle mostly on sorghum, millet and a brassica blend, Mr Beard said they previously used a decent amount of lucerne but with recent years being too wet to produce crops, they're leaning away from that, yet are not too concerned about a potential, upcoming drying out.
"The family's been here for 70 years, our kids are growing up in the same house their grandfather grew up, which is a common story in a rural Australia, but we're pretty well in suburban Melbourne," Mr Beard said.
Not only has it been a better life balance for the family, Ms Beard said for her it's been quite special to be able to get to know her community.
"The biggest thing is you've got to know, who you are, or what you want to be," Mr Beard said.
"Michelle really likes the community aspect, getting to know people and being in the community, so if you don't like that, you wouldn't do it."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.