Increasing uptake of irrigation telemetry masks accuracy concerns

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
Updated August 10 2023 - 9:35am, first published August 7 2023 - 1:38pm
Loddon Valley Water Services Committee deputy chair Laurie Maxted, Boort, said he also had concerns about the accuracy of meter readings.
Northern Victorian irrigators say metering accuracy is still a concern, even as a new report finds about two-thirds of meters are now fitted with remote reading equipment.

