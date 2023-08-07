Stock & Land
Home/News

Man pleads guilty to careless driving after Hawkesdale crash

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver who rolled truck, killing 29 cattle, admits being 'inexperienced'
Driver who rolled truck, killing 29 cattle, admits being 'inexperienced'

A man who failed to negotiate a right-hand bend south-west of Hawkesdale, rolling a prime mover and killing cattle in January, has admitted to being an inexperienced truck driver.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.