A fourth person is fighting for their life after three people died from eating wild mushrooms in South Gippsland.
The Homicide Squad is investigating the deaths of three people who ate poisonous mushrooms in Leongatha.
The town is in mourning after local pastor Ian Wilkinson and his wife, Heather, along with her sister and brother-in-law Gail and Don Patterson, became ill after eating a meal at a home in Leongatha just over a week ago.
Ms Wilkinson, 66, and Ms Patterson, 70, both died in hospital on Friday, while Mr Patterson, 70, died on Saturday night. Mr Wilkinson, 68, was in a critical condition at The Alfred hospital on Sunday evening.
Ddetectives interviewed a 48-year-old Leongatha woman who was released pending further inquiries and also searched a Leongatha home on Saturday.
Police are liaising with the Department of Health in relation to the matter.
Mr Wilkinson was the pastor of the Korumburra Baptist Church.
There are further warnings from authorities for people not to eat wild mushrooms.
Police have not released any further information on what type of mushrooms the people are believed to have eaten.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
