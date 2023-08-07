Australia's lamb meat is considered to be the best in the world, but getting it to customers is one of the biggest issues facing the industry.
Fletcher International boss Roger Fletcher spoke about the industry at Hamilton's Sheepvention on Sunday.
Mr Fletcher, who runs two sheep processing facilities in NSW and exports to countries all over the world, said there was high demand for products.
However, transport and delays with getting the products to the customer was an issue.
"I think the biggest challenge is outside our gate," Mr Fletcher said.
"That is transport."
Mr Fletcher said if products were delayed on ships to their destination, it had the potential to have a negative impact on future orders.
He said this was disappointing, especially in countries like the US, where Australian lamb was becoming a popular staple on restaurant menus.
Rising energy costs is also a growing issue for the industry, Mr Fletcher said.
Another issue is tariffs in place on exporting lamb and sheep products to European countries.
He said there were some misconceptions around whether Australia was a big importer of European products.
"When we go to our local machinery store, we're buying European built trucks," Mr Fletcher said.
Mr Fletcher said it was important to show European countries Australia was a big importer of their flagship products. India is becoming a bigger importer of Australian lamb, but Mr Fletcher believes it would be a decade before Australian processors see that market booming.
"America, Singapore, Malaysia - all those countries are very important to us," Mr Fletcher said.
Sheepvention president David Botterill said the format had returned to two days this year after it was held over three for the past two years.
Visitors to the event also learn about technological advancements and sample local produce from across the south-west.
"Sheepvention is a source of information for products to a wide variety of people and businesses as well as a chance to network with other farmers and gather useful insights from the many experts in their fields spread across the showgrounds," Mr Botterill said.
He said it was no secret the industry was experiencing a number of challenges.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
