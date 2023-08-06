Thousands of people turned out in the opening hours of Sheepvention at Hamilton on Sunday as sheep judging began in the interbreed shed, with two well-known Corriedale studs recognised at the show.
The iconic event, which started in 1979, featured most sheep breeds and offered something for everyone, from children's activities, fleece competitions, working dog trials and new industry innovations.
Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney spoke at the opening of the event and said it highlighted the importance of sheep and wool in Australia, and the need to strengthen supply chains to ensure the growth of commodities
"We've had to respond to so much, the floods, storms and hail.. we've had bushfires and issues around farm safety ... and of course the major issue we're dealing with is the potential biosecurity risks," she said.
"Biosecurity and emergency animal disease preparedness is a priority for this government."
Among the first major winners at the western Victorian event were Sweetfield Corriedale stud and Ballarat Grammar, which won Corriedale ribbons for the supreme ram and ewe, respectively.
Sweetfield Corriedale stud principal Bron Ellis, Mount Moriac said her 12-month-old ram won the supreme Corriedale ram title last month at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.
"It's always an honour to win these ribbons because it recognises the work you've put into them, but to be rewarded with a supreme title is still a buzz for me because it shows you're producing a ripper animal," she said.
"He's dual-purpose because he has a great carcase, he's got nice wool, a beautiful sire's head and a broad muzzle and just stands there and says, 'look at me' and that's why he's called Spirit."
Ms Ellis said the ram would be retained by the stud to breed future progenies.
Meanwhile, Ballarat Grammar agricultural programs coordinator Matthew Fitzgerald said it was a "nice surprise" when his students won the supreme ewe title.
"We knew she was a handy type and the sort of ewe we're trying to breed so we'll keep her to breed on in our stud, even though we weren't expecting her to do this well," he said.
"Ballarat Grammar has been involved with Corriedales for about 18 years now and the main reason we selected this breed was because other schools were involved in the same breed.
"Corriedales are a multi-purpose breed, so it's a great learning tool for students with wool and meat and it's suited to the wetter country around Ballarat."
The school also runs composite ewes, fat lambs and Lowline/Angus cattle, and Mr Fitzgerald said the experience of Sheepvention for students was more than "just showing sheep".
"It's about learning how to work as a team, how to help each other and talk to people and it's a great networking exercise," he said.
"We do our best in the ring and try to bring better animals every year, but it's a much bigger and far-reaching program than just showing."
Sheepvention Corriedale judge Michael Deppeler, Croydon Corriedale & Suffolk stud, Conah, said he highlighted the dual-purpose benefits of the breed, like carcase and structure as well as wool.
"The ram and the ewe were the two best, all-round sheep I could find," he said.
"The ram was not an extreme sheep by any means, he was just a good performing sheep with an ideal loin that will perform in the paddock with that classy, stylish stud-like head.
"One of the things that really struck me with the ewe was her structure in her feet and legs, she was very good on her front legs."
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
