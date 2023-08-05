The office of the Inspector-General of Water Compliance has found while progress is being made towards consistent metering, across the Murray-Darling Basin, there is still a way to go before metering reform deadlines are met.
Deputy Inspector-General Daniel Blacker says meeting the July 2025 target is being hampered by a shortage of certified meter installers.
The IGWC found at the end of 2021-22 that 61 per cent of Victoria's meters had telemetry, accounting for 70pc of the total take.
That was up by 16pc on the previous 12-months.
Telemetry involves automatically recording data and sending it electronically from the meter to another place for monitoring and analysis.
Last year the IGWC found there was still room for improvement.
Mr Blacker said the office was now looking at a Basin wide picture, but there had been a state focus on metering and accuracy for "quite a while.
"What we struggled to find, two years ago when the Inspector General's office was set up, was something that looked at a Basin-scale where people could see consistently and transparently what was happening in the different jurisdictions,," Mr Blacker said.
"What we looked at was a report card that gives some metrics around that comparison.
"We don't get down to the level of looking at the detailed approach of the different jurisdictions."
The Inspector-General also noted there are some challenges around finding certified meter installers (CMIs) to validate, upgrade and maintain non-urban meters.
While the number of CMIs in NSW increased from 161 to 175, it remained a big issue, negatively affecting metering reform.
There are now also fewer CMIs in Queensland and Victoria.
The IGWC would continue to monitor the number of CMIs available, and what impact this has on metering rollout, Mr Blacker said.
"This issue was also identified early on through our extensive field officer network, so the data the states are providing is consistent with what we're seeing and hearing on the ground at the farmgate," Mr Blacker said.
"Fulfilling metering reform obligations relies on CMI availability in every Basin state.
"I will continue monitoring this issue for future report cards."
In Victoria, meters were government-owned, so it was a different market dynamic to that in other jurisdictions.
"We see it as a localised issue in NSW because of the volume of meters they are doing and the emergence of that market - it is a new market, that needed to grow," he said.
Victoria had a reasonably large coverage of telemetry and Mr Blacker said he was pleased with the take-up.
"There's still a long way to go to ensure accurate metering across the Basin, but I'm positive about the progress that has been made and that the states are continuing to make, ultimately building trust and confidence in water management," said Mr Blacker.
He said the IGWC was also working on improving the time-line for reporting.
"We are now seeking data from the states earlier in the year, we are now in the process of talking to them about the 2022/23 data, so hopefully we can get it out in six months time," he said.
'It will always be in the rear view mirror, by its nature, you have to let the activity happen and then pull it together at the back end."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.