Progress being made on consistent water metering, says IGWC

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
August 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Victorian irrigation channel, running off the Waranga Basin. Picture by Andrew Miller
The office of the Inspector-General of Water Compliance has found while progress is being made towards consistent metering, across the Murray-Darling Basin, there is still a way to go before metering reform deadlines are met.

