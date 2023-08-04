Visitors from as far as the West Australian wheatbelt and the Northern Territory tropics attended what was the biggest Mallee Machinery Field Day seen on the Sunraysia Highway two kilometres south of Speed.
The 43rd iteration of the event added space at the venue to accommodate both new exhibitors and those needing space from the previous year
Mallee Machinery Field Day president Chris Monaghan said it was a great opportunity for both local and interstate farmers to look at what is new on the machinery market.
"If you're interested in an air seeder to for instance, there's definitely going to be the latest equipment here on show, so it's a good opportunity to come see what's out there, talk to the companies here and get an idea of what a farmer would want," he said.
The event has become a year-round job for many in Speed and the surrounding communities, with the majority of funds from the event raised for local community clubs and charities.
"Our preparation for the 2024 event will start now and guys have already been coming in and rebooking for next year, which is promising," Mr Monaghan said.
He said many locals begun on working bees in preparation for the crowds two or three weeks out prior to the event beginning on Wedensday.
"We had one guy spend 60 hours on the lawn mowing the site over the last few weeks too, and then the machinery starts coming probably 10 days before - it's a big job over this site," he said.
"I was sitting here the other night thinking about what a marvellous achievement for the the exhibitors to get their machines here.
"I take my hat off to them."
Machines were transported from as far as Western Australia and Queensland for the two days, which Mr Monaghan said was fanstastic to see.
"They are spending thousands of dollars to get their equipment here, and it is a great credit to them in getting them here," he said.
"I also give credit to the public for supporting us because it all goes to charity as well as the 23 guys helping organise the event, who do the hard yards, get the machines off the trucks and then packing stuff back on trucks for the next week."
Richard Venning who is the director of Kaniva, SA bulk grain handling retailer and manufacturer Vennings was exhibiting his company's augers for the first time at the event.
He said he had an "interesting and encouraging" field day event and visitors to the show were fascinated by new developments in grain manufacturing equipment.
"We've just released these two new 12-inch augers, and the response has been pretty positive,"
"We have not been here at Speed as a company before, and have regularly done the field days at Horsham before, but we just thought we'd get here and have a look at it."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
