United African Farm, Cardinia fosters culture and connection

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
August 4 2023 - 8:00am
United African Farm volunteer Ayuol Chol, co-founders Queyea Tuazama and Thuch Ajak, and Ajak Aret with at Lil's Yolky Dokey Egg's farm in Main Ridge. Picture supplied
The United African Farm, Cardinia was founded to build up the local community, culturally appropriate crops and create a space where cultures could blend together through shared land.

