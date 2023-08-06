A new initiative by not-for-profit organisation, BushED Australia aims to better support mothers in remote parts of Australia, including Victoria through community support and professional services.
The program, 'Mothers in Arms' connects mums, providing a supportive network to help them through the trials experienced in the early stages of motherhood for otherwise isolated women.
Participating Mothers will be matched with a postnatal buddy throughout the first five years of motherhood, receiving emotional support, guidance and building a sense of community to curb the feelings of isolation so often experienced in regional areas and early motherhood.
BushED Australia chief executive Lyn French said it's been disheartening to see rural families denied access to postnatal support.
"We cannot ignore the grave consequences of this neglect, such as increased rates of suicide, family breakdowns, and subpar educational standards for children," Ms French said.
"Mothers in these areas deserve better, and we are determined to make a positive change in their lives through the Mothers in Arms program."
Partnering with Virtual Psychologist, participants will also be able to access professional assistance through higher care, with the initial consultations covered by BushED Australia.
Virtual Psychologist, chief executive Devrla Loughnane recognised the challenges regional mothers faced and agreed with Ms French that the lack of support to regional mothers was disheartening.
"That is why we are thrilled to announce our partnership with BushED, introducing an innovative service specifically designed to provide essential professional support to these underserved mothers," she said.
"Through this partnership, we aim to bridge the gap in mental health services and ensure that every mother, regardless of their geographic location, has access to the care and guidance they deserve."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
