Buyers chasing their bush block dream need to do their homework on local council laws

By Chris McLennan
August 4 2023 - 9:00am
This lifestyle block already has council pre-approval for a house built on the flattened site in the foreground to take in the views. Pictures from Elders Real Estate
Too often people buy their dream hobby farm in the country only to find they are not allowed to build a home on it.

