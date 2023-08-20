The Greaves family has enjoyed consistently rapid growth in the calves produced in their crossbreeding program for 15 years due to the influence of Simmental genetics.
Simon and Megan Greaves run the business with their son Josh, on 344ha in Leongatha, in the South Gippsland region of Victoria, which they purchased 20 years. They also lease an additional 61ha nearby.
The Greaves' first became interested in the Simmental after seeing how they were performing on their neighbours' property, 15 years ago.
"We then went to the Naracoorte Saleyards and bought Simmental cattle there," Mr Greaves said.
"Our area in Gippsland is 95 per cent Angus territory, whereas Naracoorte is the opposite with many producers successfully utilising Simmental, generally with Woonallee genetics."
"I suggest, to people in our region, to go and visit Tom and Liz Baker at Millicent to see firsthand how good their cattle are and how they run their operation."
The Greaves join their traditional Simmental bulls over Angus, Red Angus, Hereford, and Black Baldie cows.
"Through this program, we're consistently getting our calves to 550 to 600kg at 20 to 21 months-old. The rapid growth the Simmental provides in our crossbreeding program works for us, we're getting great results."
While the Greaves predominantly focus on a spring calving they also factor in a second calving window for Autumn.
"They'll be starting to calve at the end of August.
"We usually run 800 to 1000 beef cattle in total, plus our dairy herd. We calve down about 450 cows all up.
"We buy cows in and all of our Simmental-cross steers and heifers are sold.
"The heifers are just as good as the steers in relation to how quickly they gain weight. All calves are sold into the domestic market."
The Greaves source their Simmental bulls from Stuart and Kylie Hobbs, Hobbs Livestock, in Garra, New South Wales; John Leek, Mt Ararat Simmentals, Nar Nar Goon, Vic, whose stud program is strongly Woonallee-influenced, and is situated close by the Greaves' property; and Bernie Evans, Strevan Park Simmentals, Oxley Flats, Vic.
"We bought a bull from Bernie a month ago, which I consider to be our best purchase yet. He has great growth and the fat cover of a British-breed bull, which is what we always strive for when buying our Simmental bulls.
"It has taken a while to master the exact type of bull required to put over an exact type of cow."
They've also sourced terminal cattle from Tasmanian producers Phillip Partridge, Summerhill Simmental, Scottsdale, and the Damen family, Kindred Organics, Kindred.
"These cattle are used for fattening purposes."
A butcher by trade for 35 years, Mr Greaves strongly believes producers should be rewarded for high meat yield.
Suppliers of carcase meat to the domestic and export sheep meat markets are beginning to offer higher premiums for saleable meat from each carcase and I think the beef cattle industry should be following this.
"As a butcher, I could cut a carcase and chuck out up to 50kg of waste.
"Eye muscle area scans would be of great benefit to producers as they could then refocus their programs to produce more meat and less waste."
Mr Greaves said they're accustomed to high rainfall, which allows for high stocking rates on their flat to steep undulating country which can all be traversed by tractor, though this season the wet hasn't been as consistent.
"The rain has still been good, but it's down on what we're used to receiving. We just had two rainwater tanks run dry, which is the first time that has happened since we've bought the land.
"We aren't panicking yet, as the cattle are still in good shape, but rain through October and November will be needed."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
