A fifth generation farmer and fourty years as a wool classer has led Wattlebank Merino stud principal Stephen Glen to reflect on his years in an industry he's known most of his life.
Located in Guildford, Mr Glen intends to ease out of his wool classing career due to injury but has every intention of staying involved in his stud, with over 4000 Merinos to cater for and a fat lamb enterprise.
He said the industry has certainly changed now, but his four years at night school in the late 1970's gave him some lifelong connections, some who he's even catching up with by chance for the first time in 40 years at Merino shows across the state.
"Farming was just the only thing I was interested in," Mr Glen said.
"You build a connection with people that you've done the course with, and people who are further a field ."
But he did have concerns for the future of wool and sheep around staffing and gaining interest in the industry.
"I think there's going to be a shortfall, the same as there is for handlers, they start off as handlers in the shed, but if they've got a flare for wool handling and preparation the next step is to go that step further [to wool classing]."
Based in Guildford, his first year on the farm out of college was met with harsh drought across the region, but he said that didn't deter him from the industry.
"You just went all the harder because you were young and keen then and I fed sheep like I'd never fed before and the clip that year was a real challenge to class because of all the dust storms," Mr Glen said.
Then hit three times by flood last year, he said they were luckier than most though.
"We're hilly but had three major events last year where fences on the creeks and bigger gully's got knocked out and the last one, some of them you couldn't even stand on some of the ground ," he said.
"There was a lot more stained wool from bellies being in the wet all the time, but all in all we'd had a good time."
Following on in his footsteps, Mr Glen's nephew Scott Glen, from Guildford who's still in school is continuing the family tradition, which makes him all the more passionate about seeing the industry improve.
"The main thing is we hope prices could be more stable and people would be more secure and know what the outlook and outcome would be," he said.
He compared selling wool these days to Russian Roulette, to spread out the risk as farmers can't know when the prices will go up and down, however as he said no one has a crystal ball to predict when a better market will arrive it can be difficult.
"You're in contact with your brokers and they can give you some advice on how they think its travelling," Mr Glen said.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
