With expectations shaping up for a harsh bushfire season ahead, Victoria is set to be part of a roll out of a bushfire detection camera network to better protect communities and forestry regions during the upcoming spring and summer months.
Implemented in Australia's Green Triangle, a forestry sector in the south west corner of Victoria and south east South Australia, and developed by Pano AI, the high definition cameras are made to detect fires and swiftly alert emergency services for a rapid response.
South Australian primary industries minister, Clare Scriven said as fires do not recognise boundaries the initiative was a collaboration between state government and industry.
"Utilising this ground-breaking technology helps us to ensure the best fire management tools are at our disposal," Minister Scriven said.
"This is a system that isn't just for the benefit of the Green Triangle forest region but is a win-win for all other landscape users, primary producers and local communities."
The network development team at Pano AI includes former fire professionals and leading technologists, according to Pano AI chief commercial officer and co-founder Arvind Satyam.
"[They] have come together to build the best possible tools for first responders. We're excited to partner with the GTFIH across their region spanning South Australia and Victoria"
The cameras are set to be installed across the region in the lead up to the 2023/24 fire season.
One which many industry experts, and UNSW director of the ARC Training Centre in Fire Retardant Materials and Safety Technologies, Professor Guan Yeoh, believed would be of significantly high risk.
Professor Yeoh has urged individuals to prepare in the lead up to the fire season, with recent weather patterns having created conditions that would increase chances of a major bushfire.
"In the last few years, we have had a lot of rain and floods and because of that there has been a lot of growth of grass, trees and bushland," said Professor Yeoh.
"This winter has been very dry and now we must be ready for a scenario where we will have high summer temperatures, the same as they are currently experiencing in the northern hemisphere."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
