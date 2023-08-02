The group of disaffected Victorian Farmers Federation members is going ahead with a fresh call for extraordinary general meeting.
Led by former VFF Grains Group presidents, Andrew Weidemann, Brett Hosking and Ash Fraser, the group is now seeking more signatures for four new resolutions, including calling for the lobby group to hold an EGM and spill the board and executive.
"One resolution is calling for an EGM and the others relate to the two directors we are seeking to have removed and replaced," Mr Weidemann said.
"'We've got the replacement for one, but we haven't go the second one confirmed."
He declined to comment on which directors the group wanted to be removed and their replacements..
It follows the resignation of three board members, during the recent VFF annual conference and the earlier rejection of a call for an EGM, on the grounds it was "defective" when it came to the Corporations Act.
"There is a lot of technicality, which has frustrated the members, they are going 'why haven't the leaders of the organisation followed our own constitution," he said.
"We are getting a lot of that."
"That only serves to infuriate the membership more - this is almost becoming a precedent on a membership organisation and its leadership."
Mr Weidemann said he was confident there was still strong support for an EGM.
"Going on what we did last time, we will get close to 200 signatures," he said.
He repeated claims the VFF was not following its own constitution.
"Even the best legal experts can't understand that, they (the VFF) are on very shaky grounds in terms of their interpretation of the constitution."
Mr Weidemann said he was confident the process was rigourous.
"It's frustrating for the membership that we are having to use lawyers to speak with the VFF's lawyers, and the actual leadership can't be up front," he said.
The VFF has been contacted for comment.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
