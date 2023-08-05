Stock & Land
Home/News

neXtgen Agri boss Mark Ferguson to speak at Gippsland conference

August 6 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
neXtgen Agri chief executive Mark Ferguson at the Alexander family's Walpa woolshed in Gippsland with some composite rams bought as lambs. Picture supplied
neXtgen Agri chief executive Mark Ferguson at the Alexander family's Walpa woolshed in Gippsland with some composite rams bought as lambs. Picture supplied

Things that make you money, save you money, save you time and delight your customers were the primary focus of two recent workshops in Gippsland hosted by neXtgen Agri chief executive Mark Ferguson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.