Goulburn-Murray Water is about to set up a new committee to look at long-term solutions to flooding from a near-century-old flood-mitigation system north of Shepparton.
A G-MW advisory committee, set up after last year's floods, recently made recommendations on changing the operating rules for the Loch Garry regulator.
Committee member former Nathalia sheep and crop producer Mackenzie Craig, said it was quickly realised the terms of reference did not cover a comprehensive solution to flooding associated with Loch Garry.
"One of the things the reference committee got support for is funding for a committee to look at the long-term viability of Loch Garry," he said.
"The committee will look at what it can do to (reduce) the problem - it will certainly look at the long-term viability and engineering life and suitability of the Loch Garry structure."
He said the first committee was always expected to provide a quick fix solution by looking at the operating rules "to see if we could do anything better.
"At its very simplest, we have to expel about 60-80,000 megalitres of water a day, to somewhere other than the northern floodplain on the lower Goulburn River to prevent catastrophic failure of the levee banks," he said.
"Now, who is going to put their hand up to take that water? Because I suggest when there isn't much water around, everybody wants it - when there is a lot available, nobody wants it.
"My understanding is G-MW is hoping to have the terms of reference out and seeking nominations, sometime in September to possibly have the first meeting of that group in October."
He said it appeared the Loch Garry regulator was no longer "fit for purpose.
'It's about to celebrate its 100th birthday and it was fit for purpose when it was first built, and maybe in the 1970's and 80's, when every water bailiff knew how to pull out a bar," he said.
While he was not saying it was dangerous or unsafe, engineering involving "guys trying to pull wooden bars out of a structure to control water flow" was out of date.
"I would argue it is no longer fit for purpose and it doesn't really comply with the current occupational health and safety requirements," he said.
Loch Garry is a 680-hectare wetland on the lower Goulburn River floodplain approximately 20 kilometres north of Shepparton.
GMW Strategy Services Planning general manager Steven Abbott said a future service strategy would explore those matters and consider options for the long-term services and infrastructure needs of Loch Garry
"Like the review of the operating rules, the future service strategy will include engagement and representatives from Loch Garry customers and the broader community," he said.
"Engagement for the Future Service Strategy will commence in September 2023."
Mr Craig said one of the most "severe injustices" any new committee needed to examine was that the only people paying for flood protection, on the lower Goulburn, were the 116 landowners in the Loch Garry flood protection district.
"They are flooded for the longest period of time and any repairs of breaches or remedial works and the actual operation of the Loch have to be borne by those 116 landowners," he said.
It went without saying the Loch and levees around it provided protection for far more people and organisations than the landowners who lived nearby, he said.
That included VicRoads and local councils, as well as those affected by the disruption caused by flooding.
He said he hoped the new committee would very quickly come to the conclusion that it was "unfair, completely unreasonable and completely impossible for the 116 landowners in the district to be able to fund significant capital works.
"We are going to have to spend some significant money to bring it up to speed."
Meanwhile, G-MW said it had now completed repairs to the loch levee bank, damaged in the October floods.
GMW is responsible for the upkeep of nine kilometres of levee at the loch.
During the October 2022 floods, sections of the levee were damaged, including four major breaches.
GMW Infrastructure Delivery Services general manager Warren Jose said he was pleased with the outcome of the project.
"The levee breaches have been repaired to a high standard despite some challenging conditions, including works being interrupted as we received double the average rainfall in June," he said.
But repairing the levy wall at Loch Garry was a "bandaid on a stab wound", according to one farmer who lost an estimated 85 per cent of his canola and wheat crops in last year's floods.
Stuart Grinter farms with his father Col and said G-MW's failure to follow operational rules during the floods saw their property indundated and numerous breaches of the levee bank.
"It's a band aid on an absolute stab wound, that's what it is," Mr Grinter said.
He claimed there was "no competitive quote process" before appointing a contractor to repair the Loch Garry levee.
"The reason behind that was they said it was time sensitive, they had to get it done before winter," he said.
"A couple of months would have made very little difference, at the cost of going through a proper process."
He said the work was estimated to cost $950,000 - "but that is not a firm price."
The state government put up $500,000, which one of the committee members helped secure. he said.
"The other $450,000 is left to the landowners to pay, over 80 years, with interest and also the consumer price index built into it," he said.
"By the time 80 years is up, that amount is going to be far greater than $500,000."
Landholders would be levied 10 cents per hectare to help pay for the repairs.
He said G-MW had not committed to giving a final figure for the repair, as it did not have all the invoices for the work.
River conditions upstream of Loch Garry had altered since the scheme was built in 1926.
"It was designed to pass 44,000 ML a day in a one-in-a-hundred year flood, with nearly 1 metre of clearance on the banks," he said.
During last year's floods there was nearly a metre more of water than Loch Garry was designed to handle.
Mr Jose said it was important the levee breaches were fixed urgently, as it was recognised that there could be significant repercussions for landholders if there was a large rainfall event that led to water passing through them.
"The Loch Garry Reference Committee supported the repairs being completed as quickly as possible," he said.
"GMW engaged contractors who had been awarded separate contracts for channel refurbishment works under a regular procurement process.
"The agreed upon rates for the repairs to the levee breaches were the same as the rates for the refurbishment works on the Waranga Western Channel that the contractor was simultaneously undertaking.
"This provided assurance the works would be completed at a competitive rate, despite the expedited procurement process."
