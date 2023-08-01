Record sea temperatures and a lack of atmospheric response are impeding an official El Nino declaration.
The Bureau of Meteorology announced today that an El Nino development would be likely within the coming weeks, but El Nino readings remained only on alert.
The Bureau's climate services national manager Karl Braganza said warmer ocean temperatures could be affecting an atmospheric response to El Nino.
"Historically, we haven't seen a situation like this before, where we're going into an El Nino event with record global ocean temperatures," he said.
"Normally, we like to see temperature gradients set up in the ocean, we're not seeing that at this stage, to the degree that we'd like."
Dr Braganza said he expected to see temperatures to continue warming now until mid-next year.
He said the past month showed below-average rain across Australia, but water storages remained strong and systems had reasonable flow to combat any possible floods.
"[The Murray River] has got good flows downstream, and in potential flooding [it should have good flows] should more rain occur," he said.
"Having said that, the long-range outlook to October is for warmer and drier conditions, and that's been consistent now for a couple of months."
But Dr Braganza said temperatures had started to warm across Australia, with July expected to be the hottest month on record globally.
"Tasmania just recorded its warmest July on record, and we're seeing genuinely above-average temperatures, particularly in the southern capitals over the past four weeks," he said.
He said an impact of sea surface temperature warming included a reduction in Antarctic sea ice growth.
"Sea ice is at its lowest extent for this time of year ever, going from the satellite record back to the late 1970s," he said.
"It's still growing, and normally it grows up until mid-spring, the sea ice around Antarctica, but it's growing at a much slower rate.
"We're missing a chunk of ice about the size of Western Australia at the moment, so it is quite a notable impact on the southern hemisphere's climate system.
"[It's] largely due to the fact that the atmosphere hasn't quite coupled or reinforced the pattern that we see in the ocean that's typical of an El Nino event.
"We'll wait for those conditions to lock in before we declare an event."
