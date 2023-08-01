Stock & Land
Home/News

Bureau of Meteorology likely to declare El Nino in 'coming weeks'

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated August 1 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bureau of Meteorology climate services national manager Karl Braganza says current conditions were causing delays on an El Nino declaration. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
The Bureau of Meteorology climate services national manager Karl Braganza says current conditions were causing delays on an El Nino declaration. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Record sea temperatures and a lack of atmospheric response are impeding an official El Nino declaration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.