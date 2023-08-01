The United Nations weather agency, World Meteorological Organisation confirmed July would likely be the hottest month on earth in recorded history and Australian weather agencies and fire emergency services are bracing for a hot, dry summer on home soil.
The Australasian Fire Authorities Council (AFAC) Spring Bushfire Outlook is expected to be released later this month, providing a more concrete insight to upcoming fire risks.
A spokesperson for the Bureau of Meteorology said current long-range forecasts suggested warmer and drier conditions are expected in south-east Australia in coming months.
"These conditions are associated with the increased chances of an El Nino and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) developing" The spokesperson said.
Measured by a variable in sea surface temperatures in opposing regions surrounding the Indian Ocean, a positive IOD would mean increased wind anomalies across the eastern Indian Ocean, less rainfall over southern parts of Australia and less cloud cover over states in the north-west.
The Bureau spokesperson said this would increase risk of fire across Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and New South Wales throughout spring, summer and early autumn, with fire potential dependent on weather, climate, fuel abundance and recent fire history.
DEECA's acting Forest Fire Management Victoria chief fire officer Sam Quigley said that following three years of La Nina weather patterns, an El Nino would be more likely in the second half of the year, causing that larger bushfire risk.
FFMV confirmed they would closely monitor the potential for an earlier start to Victoria's bushfire season and aim to proactively manage the risk.
"Planned burns play a critical role in reducing the size, intensity, and impact of future bushfires, helping to protect lives, property and the environment," Mr Quigley said.
"Our year-round program reducing bushfire risk and planned burning is underpinned by evidence, local knowledge and continuous improvement - ensuring FFMVic's efforts are directed where they will have the greatest impact."
Local organisations have raised concerns about environmental group oppositions to planned burns and The Mountain Cattlemen's Association of Victoria has recently publicly opposed a move by the Save Our Strathbogie Forest Group.
The SOSFG have submitted a federal court case to be raised in an effort to ensure any planned burns in the Strathbogie Forest must receive federal approval this spring before proceeding.
MCAV president, Cass McCormack had major concerns around the move and believed that this could cause major damage to the region, although believed the groups heart was in the right place.
"How many times do we need to say it; if we don't manage the bushfire fuel loads now we will find ourselves battling more megafires and fewer bushfires," Ms McCormack said.
"A megafire will destroy the entire ecosystem and everything living in it."
With 52,000 volunteer members ready to act, a spokesperson from the Country Fire Authority said Victorians need to take action to prepare ahead of the fire season to prevent starting or spreading a fire, regardless of predicted weather patterns.
For farmers, the spokesperson urged the importance of ensuring machinery was regularly maintained, and on high fire risk days advised to postpone planned paddock work until conditions eased.
"Fire safety is a shared responsibility and it's important for Victorians to understand their local risks, plan and prepare, and keep up-to-date with the warnings in your area," the CFA spokesperson said.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
