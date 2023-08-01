Stock & Land
Bureau of Meteorology forecasts suggest hotter and drier summer

By Holly McGuinness
Updated August 1 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
The Australasian Fire Authorities Council (AFAC) Spring Bushfire Outlook will be released later this month, outlining the risks of this year's fire season. Photo by Kim Chapell
The United Nations weather agency, World Meteorological Organisation confirmed July would likely be the hottest month on earth in recorded history and Australian weather agencies and fire emergency services are bracing for a hot, dry summer on home soil.

