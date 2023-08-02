Stock & Land
Monorom Labours Pty Ltd allegedly fails to notify regulator

Rachel Simmonds
Rachel Simmonds
August 2 2023 - 5:00pm
The Labour Hire Authority is pursuing legal action against the Monorom Labours Power Pty Ltd. Picture supplied
A company has come under fire allegedly placing workers on farms in Koo Wee Rup and the Yarra Valley and failing to notify the regular of director changes.

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

