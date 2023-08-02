A company has come under fire allegedly placing workers on farms in Koo Wee Rup and the Yarra Valley and failing to notify the regular of director changes.
The Labour Hire Authority (LHA) is pursuing legal action against the Monorom Labours Power Pty Ltd in the Supreme Court of Victoria.
The authority alleged the company failed to notify of changes in directors, with one director unfit and improper to operate a labour hire company, and multiple changes to directors and secretaries in more than a six-month period in 2022.
The LHA is looking for individual penalties against two directors, Saravong Tath and Visal Leab, and penalties against the company, which could carry fines exceeding $600,000 for a company and $150,000 for an individual.
Labour Hire Licensing Commissioner Steve Dargavel said horticulture labour hire workers were part of Victoria's most vulnerable.
"Ensuring we have fit and proper people running Victorian labour hire companies is an important way of protecting workers and improving the industry's integrity," he said.
"Labour hire workers in the horticulture industry are among Victoria's most vulnerable, so the industry is a key focus for our expanded compliance and enforcement program."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.