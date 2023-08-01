A webinar aimed at providing information on the factors influencing river levels in the Goulburn catchment will run this week.
The webinar is being hosted by the State Emergency Service, Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority, Bureau of Meteorology and Goulburn-Murray Water.
It'll be chaired by a representative from the City of Greater Shepparton.
The webinar will provide attendees with information on the various factors influencing river levels in the catchment and how they can prepare for future rainfall events.
VICSES Community Resilience coordinator Liz Frazer said webinar hosts encouraged all members of the community to consider their preparedness at home and how ready they were for emergencies of all kinds.
"While we are not expecting a flood in the immediate future, catchments are wet and it is still worth knowing your risk if you live or work in a flood-prone community," Ms Frazer said.
"We will be providing some flood preparedness information as part of this joint webinar, as part of a broad range of community meetings, and other forms of community engagement to help build the preparedness of our communities over coming weeks and months."
GMW Water Storage Services General manager Martina Cusack said the organisation appreciated residents across the Goulburn catchment were concerned about the risk of flood, particularly after last October.
"The webinar is a great chance for people to get up-to-date information about the catchment, how it is being managed, and the climate outlook for the coming months."
The webinar would also cover the use of the Flood Report Portal, which the public could use to gain access to a range of flood maps.
"The portal (https://my.floodreport.com.au/Gbcma/) is an online tool that provides property specific flood risk reports," GBCMA Floodplain manager Guy Tierney said
"Residents and businesses of properties in the areas covered by the portal can access a range of flood maps - most are linked to gauge heights, which is useful when the Bureau of Meteorology provides flood gauge height predictions in their flood warnings," he said.
"The portal includes information for flood preparedness and we would encourage community members to download a property-specific flood risk report."
The webinar, for which no registration is required, will be held on Thursday August 3.
The link to join the webinar will be available at GMW's website prior to the 1pm start time: www.gmwater.com.au/goulburn-catchment-webinar
A recording of the webinar will also be uploaded to the Managing Lake Eildon webpage.
