Stock & Land
Home/News

Lamb, mutton prices record modest gains as consumers face inflation

By Leann Dax
August 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oliver, Ethan and Ryan Broad, Angaston, SA, at last month's sheep market at Mount Pleasant, SA. Picture by Vanessa Binks
Oliver, Ethan and Ryan Broad, Angaston, SA, at last month's sheep market at Mount Pleasant, SA. Picture by Vanessa Binks

Unsettled global economic conditions have added to the volatility of lamb markets in eastern Australia in what industry insiders described as a rough week at the saleyards, as the export production supply chain felt the pressure too.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.